Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Partly sunny and milder. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

A warming trend begins on Thursday across the Boston region with summerlike weather expected for the upcoming weekend.

Thursday will see partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the 60s near the coast and 70s inland, according to forecasters.

Similar highs are expected on Friday, then temperatures will reach the 70s and possibly 80s over the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 55° 50°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 66° 54°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 69° 62°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 77° 62°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 76° 61°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 73° 57°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 73° 53° Down Arrow