Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

A warming trend begins on Thursday across the Boston region with summerlike weather expected for the upcoming weekend.
Thursday will see partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the 60s near the coast and 70s inland, according to forecasters.
Similar highs are expected on Friday, then temperatures will reach the 70s and possibly 80s over the weekend.
