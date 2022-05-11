Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and milder.

Boston Weather
Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A warming trend begins on Thursday across the Boston region with summerlike weather expected for the upcoming weekend.

Thursday will see partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the 60s near the coast and 70s inland, according to forecasters.

Similar highs are expected on Friday, then temperatures will reach the 70s and possibly 80s over the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 11
    Intermittent clouds
    55° 50°
  • Thu May 12
    Partly sunny
    66° 54°
  • Fri May 13
    Partly sunny
    69° 62°
  • Sat May 14
    Mostly cloudy
    77° 62°
  • Sun May 15
    Cloudy
    76° 61°
  • Mon May 16
    Mostly cloudy
    73° 57°
  • Tue May 17
    Mostly cloudy
    73° 53°