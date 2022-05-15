Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston region gets one more warm, muggy day before cooler air settles in.
Monday will see morning fog give way to partly sunny skies by midday, according to forecasters. Highs will be in the 70s with chances for 80-degree readings in some spots. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late in the day and at night.
Cooler, dry weather returns Tuesday and is expected to last through much of the work week.
