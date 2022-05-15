Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Another warm, muggy day.

Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region gets one more warm, muggy day before cooler air settles in.

Monday will see morning fog give way to partly sunny skies by midday, according to forecasters. Highs will be in the 70s with chances for 80-degree readings in some spots. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late in the day and at night.

Cooler, dry weather returns Tuesday and is expected to last through much of the work week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 15
    Showers
    77° 62°
  • Mon May 16
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    78° 59°
  • Tue May 17
    Partly sunny
    72° 53°
  • Wed May 18
    Intermittent clouds
    69° 52°
  • Thu May 19
    Mostly cloudy
    70° 56°
  • Fri May 20
    Mostly cloudy
    72° 62°
  • Sat May 21
    Mostly sunny
    81° 62°