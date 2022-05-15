Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Another warm, muggy day. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The Boston region gets one more warm, muggy day before cooler air settles in.

Monday will see morning fog give way to partly sunny skies by midday, according to forecasters. Highs will be in the 70s with chances for 80-degree readings in some spots. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late in the day and at night.

Cooler, dry weather returns Tuesday and is expected to last through much of the work week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 77° 62°

Mon Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 78° 59°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 72° 53°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 69° 52°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 70° 56°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 72° 62°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 81° 62°