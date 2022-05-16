Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Cooler with partly sunny skies.

Boston Weather
Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Cooler, pleasant weather will settle in across the Boston region on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for a breezy day with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

More dry, comfortable weather is expected on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 16
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    73° 58°
  • Tue May 17
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    73° 52°
  • Wed May 18
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    69° 52°
  • Thu May 19
    Showers
    Showers
    68° 56°
  • Fri May 20
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    72° 62°
  • Sat May 21
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    85° 64°
  • Sun May 22
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    73° 57°