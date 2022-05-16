Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Cooler with partly sunny skies. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Cooler, pleasant weather will settle in across the Boston region on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for a breezy day with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

More dry, comfortable weather is expected on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 73° 58°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 73° 52°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 69° 52°

Thu Showers Showers 68° 56°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 72° 62°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 85° 64°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 73° 57° Down Arrow