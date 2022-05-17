Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region will enjoy more beautiful springtime weather on Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and high temperatures in the low 70s.

Thursday looks like a cooler day with chances for showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 17
    Partly sunny with showers
    74° 53°
  • Wed May 18
    Mostly sunny
    71° 54°
  • Thu May 19
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    61° 56°
  • Fri May 20
    Intermittent clouds
    74° 62°
  • Sat May 21
    Intermittent clouds
    90° 66°
  • Sun May 22
    Mostly cloudy
    86° 57°
  • Mon May 23
    Mostly cloudy
    68° 53°