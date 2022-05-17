Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The Boston region will enjoy more beautiful springtime weather on Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and high temperatures in the low 70s.

Thursday looks like a cooler day with chances for showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 74° 53°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 71° 54°

Thu Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 61° 56°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 74° 62°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 90° 66°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 86° 57°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 68° 53° Down Arrow