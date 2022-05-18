Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The weather turns cool and wet on Thursday, but a big warmup is on the way.
Forecasters are calling for rain showers throughout the day with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Temperatures are expected to rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s on Friday, then Saturday and Sunday could see highs reach the 90s.
