Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Cooler with showers.

Craig F. Walker / Globe file

By Jack Pickell

The weather turns cool and wet on Thursday, but a big warmup is on the way.

Forecasters are calling for rain showers throughout the day with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s on Friday, then Saturday and Sunday could see highs reach the 90s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 18
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    72° 54°
  • Thu May 19
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    60° 55°
  • Fri May 20
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    71° 60°
  • Sat May 21
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    90° 69°
  • Sun May 22
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    90° 65°
  • Mon May 23
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    68° 53°
  • Tue May 24
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    63° 52°