Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Cooler with showers. Craig F. Walker / Globe file

The weather turns cool and wet on Thursday, but a big warmup is on the way.

Forecasters are calling for rain showers throughout the day with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s on Friday, then Saturday and Sunday could see highs reach the 90s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 72° 54°

Thu Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 60° 55°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 71° 60°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 90° 69°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 90° 65°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 68° 53°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 63° 52° Down Arrow