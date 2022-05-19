What meteorologists are saying about the ‘excessive heat’ predicted in Mass. on Saturday and Sunday

Newsletter Signup
Massachusetts is in for scorching temperatures this weekend.
The National Weather Service is predicting that most of the region will see “excessive heat” both Saturday and Sunday.
“Significant summer heat and humidity this weekend with highs in the 90s away from the coast on both days with heat index values between 95-100,” the service said. “Daily or even monthly record highs could be challenged.”
The service is forecasting temperatures in Boston could feel as hot as 94 degrees on Saturday and 97 on Sunday.
A cold front will arrive late Sunday, bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms and more seasonal temperatures to start next week, according to the weather service.
The expected high temperatures have Boston officials rushing to ensure that at least a “handful” of the city’s splash pads are operational to offer some relief at neighborhood parks.
“By Friday afternoon, we will know exactly which features in the City will be operational over the weekend and we will post on the Parks Dept social accts,” the Boston Parks and Recreation Department said on Wednesday.
Below, what local meteorologists are saying about the heat forecast:
