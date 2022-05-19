Weather What meteorologists are saying about the ‘excessive heat’ predicted in Mass. on Saturday and Sunday "YES, it's time to set up the air conditioners." Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Massachusetts is in for scorching temperatures this weekend.

The National Weather Service is predicting that most of the region will see “excessive heat” both Saturday and Sunday.

“Significant summer heat and humidity this weekend with highs in the 90s away from the coast on both days with heat index values between 95-100,” the service said. “Daily or even monthly record highs could be challenged.”

The service is forecasting temperatures in Boston could feel as hot as 94 degrees on Saturday and 97 on Sunday.

A cold front will arrive late Sunday, bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms and more seasonal temperatures to start next week, according to the weather service.

Advertisement:

The expected high temperatures have Boston officials rushing to ensure that at least a “handful” of the city’s splash pads are operational to offer some relief at neighborhood parks.

“By Friday afternoon, we will know exactly which features in the City will be operational over the weekend and we will post on the Parks Dept social accts,” the Boston Parks and Recreation Department said on Wednesday.

We plan to have a handful of functional spray features spread throughout the City in advance of this weekend's heat wave. By Friday afternoon, we will know exactly which features in the City will be operational over the weekend and we will post on the Parks Dept social accts. — Boston Parks and Recreation Department (@BostonParksDept) May 18, 2022

Below, what local meteorologists are saying about the heat forecast:

National Weather Service: ‘Saturday night will be especially uncomfortable with dew points in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows struggling to fall below 70.’

Significant #summer #heat and humidity arrives this weekend with afternoon highs in the 90s away from the coast on both days. Saturday night will be especially uncomfortable with dew points in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows struggling to fall below 70. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/4YKeOxhYwW — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 19, 2022

Chris Lambert, WHDH: ‘Humidity jumps up into the weekend.’

Heat is on this weekend. 90-95 away from the coast. 70s Cape Cod. pic.twitter.com/F47wXvkA7p — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 18, 2022

Humidity jumps up into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/sH8OeAXsVq — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 18, 2022

Kelly Ann Cicalese, WCVB: ‘With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s.’

Weekend Heat:



We will likely set new records in several communities this weekend, with highs reaching well into the 90s. With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/M9Tr1NBHq0 — Kelly Ann Cicalese (@kellyannwx) May 19, 2022

A reminder as we approach the HOT weekend…



Please check your back seat! Temperatures inside a car climb much quicker and to higher levels than outside. Keep our children safe. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/XE6vlsNELo — Kelly Ann Cicalese (@kellyannwx) May 19, 2022

Shiri Spear, Boston25 News: ‘YES, it’s time to set up the air conditioners.’

Start planning now for the HOT weather this weekend. YES, it's time to set up the air conditioners. #mawx #newengland @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/1Wdovv4kUN — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) May 18, 2022

Holy hot weather Batman! From below average today to more than 25 degrees above average this weekend in #Boston… What a ride! @boston25 pic.twitter.com/UzXVaYoTQu — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) May 19, 2022

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘Heat exhaustion possible this weekend. Should limit any really strenuous activity.’

Heat exhaustion possible this weekend. Should limit any really strenuous activity. Leave that for the cooler days next week: https://t.co/kTb5ukVhQh — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) May 19, 2022

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston & NECN: ‘This will challenge record high temps this weekend which are generally in the lower to middle 90s.’

Another round of summer preview heat is coming this weekend – even more intense than the last bout! In fact, with latest guidance overnight supporting highs in the 90s for many, this will challenge record high temps this weekend which are generally in the lower to middle 90s. pic.twitter.com/h4Zma1AhdP — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) May 18, 2022

Although I can't rule out a shower or storm as heat starts moving in Fri and strengthens Saturday, right now the greatest chance looks to be later Sunday, as a cold front approaches from the west late in the day. pic.twitter.com/20UdX0P49W — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) May 18, 2022