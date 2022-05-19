Weather

What meteorologists are saying about the ‘excessive heat’ predicted in Mass. on Saturday and Sunday

"YES, it's time to set up the air conditioners."

Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

By Dialynn Dwyer

Massachusetts is in for scorching temperatures this weekend. 

The National Weather Service is predicting that most of the region will see “excessive heat” both Saturday and Sunday.

“Significant summer heat and humidity this weekend with highs in the 90s away from the coast on both days with heat index values between 95-100,” the service said. “Daily or even monthly record highs could be challenged.”

The service is forecasting temperatures in Boston could feel as hot as 94 degrees on Saturday and 97 on Sunday.

A cold front will arrive late Sunday, bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms and more seasonal temperatures to start next week, according to the weather service.

Advertisement:

The expected high temperatures have Boston officials rushing to ensure that at least a “handful” of the city’s splash pads are operational to offer some relief at neighborhood parks.

“By Friday afternoon, we will know exactly which features in the City will be operational over the weekend and we will post on the Parks Dept social accts,” the Boston Parks and Recreation Department said on Wednesday.

Below, what local meteorologists are saying about the heat forecast: 

National Weather Service: ‘Saturday night will be especially uncomfortable with dew points in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows struggling to fall below 70.’ 

Chris Lambert, WHDH: ‘Humidity jumps up into the weekend.’

Kelly Ann Cicalese, WCVB: ‘With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s.’

Shiri Spear, Boston25 News: ‘YES, it’s time to set up the air conditioners.’

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘Heat exhaustion possible this weekend. Should limit any really strenuous activity.’

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston & NECN:  ‘This will challenge record high temps this weekend which are generally in the lower to middle 90s.’