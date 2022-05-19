Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Friday is shaping up to be a very pleasant, mild day before hot, sticky weather arrives for the weekend.
Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be cooler along the coast.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to be hot and humid with highs reaching the 90s in many locations.
