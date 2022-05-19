Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

A mild, pleasant day.

Boston Weather
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Friday is shaping up to be a very pleasant, mild day before hot, sticky weather arrives for the weekend.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be cooler along the coast.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be hot and humid with highs reaching the 90s in many locations.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 19
    Showers
    58° 54°
  • Fri May 20
    Intermittent clouds
    70° 61°
  • Sat May 21
    Partly sunny
    92° 72°
  • Sun May 22
    Partly sunny
    92° 67°
  • Mon May 23
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    75° 56°
  • Tue May 24
    Intermittent clouds
    60° 52°
  • Wed May 25
    Partly sunny with showers
    64° 55°