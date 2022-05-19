Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast A mild, pleasant day. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Friday is shaping up to be a very pleasant, mild day before hot, sticky weather arrives for the weekend.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be cooler along the coast.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be hot and humid with highs reaching the 90s in many locations.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 58° 54°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 61°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 92° 72°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 92° 67°

Mon Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 75° 56°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 60° 52°

Wed Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 64° 55°