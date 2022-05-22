Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Partly sunny and cooler. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

After a warm, muggy weekend, Monday is expected to begin a stretch of more seasonable weather across the region.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 60s along the coast and 70s inland.

Similar weather is expected for much of the workweek.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 88° 62°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 68° 54°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 60° 52°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 64° 53°

Thu Cloudy Cloudy 69° 61°

Fri Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 72° 59°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 71° 56° Down Arrow