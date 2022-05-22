Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
After a warm, muggy weekend, Monday is expected to begin a stretch of more seasonable weather across the region.
Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 60s along the coast and 70s inland.
Similar weather is expected for much of the workweek.
