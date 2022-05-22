Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and cooler.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

After a warm, muggy weekend, Monday is expected to begin a stretch of more seasonable weather across the region.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 60s along the coast and 70s inland.

Similar weather is expected for much of the workweek.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 22
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    88° 62°
  • Mon May 23
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    68° 54°
  • Tue May 24
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    60° 52°
  • Wed May 25
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    64° 53°
  • Thu May 26
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    69° 61°
  • Fri May 27
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    72° 59°
  • Sat May 28
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    71° 56°