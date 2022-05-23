Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Pleasant with plenty of sunshine.

Boston Weather
Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Pleasant springtime weather is in the forecast for the next several days across the Boston region.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures around 60 degrees, according to forecasters.

The weather is expected to stay dry on Wednesday and Thursday with warming temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 23
    Intermittent clouds
    69° 55°
  • Tue May 24
    Intermittent clouds
    60° 50°
  • Wed May 25
    Intermittent clouds
    64° 53°
  • Thu May 26
    Mostly cloudy
    69° 61°
  • Fri May 27
    Thunderstorms
    72° 63°
  • Sat May 28
    Intermittent clouds
    71° 56°
  • Sun May 29
    Partly sunny
    69° 58°