Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast Pleasant with plenty of sunshine.

Pleasant springtime weather is in the forecast for the next several days across the Boston region.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures around 60 degrees, according to forecasters.

The weather is expected to stay dry on Wednesday and Thursday with warming temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 69° 55°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 60° 50°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 64° 53°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 69° 61°

Fri Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 72° 63°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 71° 56°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 69° 58° Down Arrow