Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Pleasant springtime weather is in the forecast for the next several days across the Boston region.
Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures around 60 degrees, according to forecasters.
The weather is expected to stay dry on Wednesday and Thursday with warming temperatures.
