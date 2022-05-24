Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Another enjoyable day to be outdoors.

Boston Weather
Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

More beautiful springtime weather is in the forecast for Wednesday across the Boston region.

Skies will be partly sunny, winds will be light, and high temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s, according to forecasters.

Similar weather is expected on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 24
    Partly sunny
    60° 50°
  • Wed May 25
    Partly sunny
    66° 53°
  • Thu May 26
    Mostly cloudy
    68° 58°
  • Fri May 27
    Cloudy
    75° 63°
  • Sat May 28
    Cloudy
    73° 60°
  • Sun May 29
    Thunderstorms
    68° 59°
  • Mon May 30
    Overcast
    66° 57°