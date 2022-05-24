Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
More beautiful springtime weather is in the forecast for Wednesday across the Boston region.
Skies will be partly sunny, winds will be light, and high temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s, according to forecasters.
Similar weather is expected on Thursday.
