Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Another enjoyable day to be outdoors. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

More beautiful springtime weather is in the forecast for Wednesday across the Boston region.

Skies will be partly sunny, winds will be light, and high temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s, according to forecasters.

Similar weather is expected on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 60° 50°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 66° 53°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 68° 58°

Fri Cloudy Cloudy 75° 63°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 73° 60°

Sun Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 68° 59°

Mon Overcast Overcast 66° 57° Down Arrow