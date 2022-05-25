Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Another enjoyable spring day. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Thursday looks like yet another day to get outside and enjoy the weather.

Forecasters are calling for a breezy day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s near the coast with milder temperatures inland.

Warmer weather returns on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s in many locations.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 64° 52°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 67° 60°

Fri Cloudy Cloudy 75° 65°

Sat Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 73° 60°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 59°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 72° 60°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 78° 66° Down Arrow