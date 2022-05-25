Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Another enjoyable spring day.

By Jack Pickell

Thursday looks like yet another day to get outside and enjoy the weather.

Forecasters are calling for a breezy day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s near the coast with milder temperatures inland.

Warmer weather returns on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s in many locations.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 25
    Partly sunny
    64° 52°
  • Thu May 26
    Intermittent clouds
    67° 60°
  • Fri May 27
    Cloudy
    75° 65°
  • Sat May 28
    Thunderstorms
    73° 60°
  • Sun May 29
    Intermittent clouds
    70° 59°
  • Mon May 30
    Intermittent clouds
    72° 60°
  • Tue May 31
    Mostly cloudy
    78° 66°