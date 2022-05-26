Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Mostly cloudy and mild. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The workweek is expected to end with a warm, gray day.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. There will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and at night.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday as well.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 73° 60°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 76° 64°

Sat Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 73° 60°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 73° 60°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 82° 68°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 76° 63°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 73° 61° Down Arrow