Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Mostly cloudy and mild.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The workweek is expected to end with a warm, gray day.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. There will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and at night.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday as well.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 26
    Intermittent clouds
    73° 60°
  • Fri May 27
    Mostly cloudy
    76° 64°
  • Sat May 28
    Thunderstorms
    73° 60°
  • Sun May 29
    Intermittent clouds
    73° 60°
  • Mon May 30
    Intermittent clouds
    82° 68°
  • Tue May 31
    Mostly cloudy
    76° 63°
  • Wed June 01
    Intermittent clouds
    73° 61°