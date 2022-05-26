Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The workweek is expected to end with a warm, gray day.
Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. There will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and at night.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday as well.
