Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Monday’s summerlike weather moves out on Tuesday, but it’ll take a while before cooler air settles in.
Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies and morning highs reaching the 70s. Winds will become gusty during the morning and temperatures will drop into the 60s by midday.
After a cool night, scattered showers are possible on Wednesday.
