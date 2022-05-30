Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Partly cloudy and cooler. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Monday’s summerlike weather moves out on Tuesday, but it’ll take a while before cooler air settles in.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies and morning highs reaching the 70s. Winds will become gusty during the morning and temperatures will drop into the 60s by midday.

After a cool night, scattered showers are possible on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 87° 71°

Tue Showers Showers 77° 53°

Wed Showers Showers 58° 55°

Thu Cloudy Cloudy 61° 55°

Fri Cloudy Cloudy 64° 54°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 67° 55°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 68° 58° Down Arrow