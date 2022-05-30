Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Partly cloudy and cooler.

By Jack Pickell

Monday’s summerlike weather moves out on Tuesday, but it’ll take a while before cooler air settles in.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies and morning highs reaching the 70s. Winds will become gusty during the morning and temperatures will drop into the 60s by midday.

After a cool night, scattered showers are possible on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 30
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    87° 71°
  • Tue May 31
    Showers
    Showers
    77° 53°
  • Wed June 01
    Showers
    Showers
    58° 55°
  • Thu June 02
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    61° 55°
  • Fri June 03
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    64° 54°
  • Sat June 04
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    67° 55°
  • Sun June 05
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    68° 58°