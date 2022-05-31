Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Wednesday’s weather looks cool and gray with chances for rain.
Forecasters expect cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered showers are possible during the day and at night.
Dry weather is expected Thursday with highs in the 60s.
