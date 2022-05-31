Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Cloudy and cool with chances for showers. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Wednesday’s weather looks cool and gray with chances for rain.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered showers are possible during the day and at night.

Dry weather is expected Thursday with highs in the 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 83° 53°

Wed Showers Showers 59° 54°

Thu Cloudy Cloudy 64° 55°

Fri Showers Showers 60° 54°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 71° 55°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 71° 58°

Mon Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 67° 57° Down Arrow