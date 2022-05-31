Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Cloudy and cool with chances for showers.

Boston Weather
Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Wednesday’s weather looks cool and gray with chances for rain.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered showers are possible during the day and at night.

Dry weather is expected Thursday with highs in the 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 31
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    83° 53°
  • Wed June 01
    Showers
    Showers
    59° 54°
  • Thu June 02
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    64° 55°
  • Fri June 03
    Showers
    Showers
    60° 54°
  • Sat June 04
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    71° 55°
  • Sun June 05
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    71° 58°
  • Mon June 06
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    67° 57°