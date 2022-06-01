Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Thursday looks like a dry day across the Boston region, with more wet weather heading into Friday.
Forecasters are calling for a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 60s near the coast. Inland areas could see warmer temperatures.
Scattered showers arrive during the evening and will continue on Friday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.