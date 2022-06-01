Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Boston Weather
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Thursday looks like a dry day across the Boston region, with more wet weather heading into Friday.

Forecasters are calling for a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 60s near the coast. Inland areas could see warmer temperatures.

Scattered showers arrive during the evening and will continue on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 01
    Showers
    Showers
    61° 55°
  • Thu June 02
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    64° 56°
  • Fri June 03
    Showers
    Showers
    64° 54°
  • Sat June 04
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    73° 55°
  • Sun June 05
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    68° 57°
  • Mon June 06
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    69° 60°
  • Tue June 07
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    68° 58°