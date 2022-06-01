Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Cloudy with highs in the 60s. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Thursday looks like a dry day across the Boston region, with more wet weather heading into Friday.

Forecasters are calling for a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 60s near the coast. Inland areas could see warmer temperatures.

Scattered showers arrive during the evening and will continue on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 61° 55°

Thu Cloudy Cloudy 64° 56°

Fri Showers Showers 64° 54°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 73° 55°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 68° 57°

Mon Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 69° 60°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 68° 58°