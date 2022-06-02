Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Showers with highs in the 60s. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Showers will hang around for part of the day on Friday, but beautiful weather is expected through the weekend.

Forecasters expect showers during the morning lasting into the early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to see partly sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Cloudy Cloudy 63° 56°

Fri Showers Showers 62° 56°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 73° 55°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 71° 57°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 69° 58°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 68° 59°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 61° Down Arrow