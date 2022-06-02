Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Showers with highs in the 60s.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Showers will hang around for part of the day on Friday, but beautiful weather is expected through the weekend.

Forecasters expect showers during the morning lasting into the early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to see partly sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 02
    Cloudy
    63° 56°
  • Fri June 03
    Showers
    62° 56°
  • Sat June 04
    Partly sunny
    73° 55°
  • Sun June 05
    Partly sunny
    71° 57°
  • Mon June 06
    Intermittent clouds
    69° 58°
  • Tue June 07
    Mostly cloudy
    68° 59°
  • Wed June 08
    Intermittent clouds
    70° 61°