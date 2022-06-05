Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

A pleasant start to the workweek.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

The Boston region will start off the workweek with some beautiful weather.

Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine on Monday with comfortable humidity levels and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland. It will be cooler near the coast.

Another nice day is expected on Tuesday before more unsettled weather moves in for midweek.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 05
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    76° 57°
  • Mon June 06
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    73° 59°
  • Tue June 07
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    75° 62°
  • Wed June 08
    Showers
    Showers
    71° 64°
  • Thu June 09
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    75° 59°
  • Fri June 10
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    76° 61°
  • Sat June 11
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    71° 58°