Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

The Boston region will start off the workweek with some beautiful weather.
Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine on Monday with comfortable humidity levels and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland. It will be cooler near the coast.
Another nice day is expected on Tuesday before more unsettled weather moves in for midweek.
