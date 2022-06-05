Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast A pleasant start to the workweek. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The Boston region will start off the workweek with some beautiful weather.

Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine on Monday with comfortable humidity levels and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland. It will be cooler near the coast.

Another nice day is expected on Tuesday before more unsettled weather moves in for midweek.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 76° 57°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 73° 59°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 75° 62°

Wed Showers Showers 71° 64°

Thu Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 75° 59°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 76° 61°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 71° 58° Down Arrow