Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Another mild, pleasant day.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

Another dry, mild day is expected Tuesday across the Boston region before some much-needed rain arrives midweek.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Some inland spots could reach 80 degrees.

Rain is expected to arrive late Tuesday night. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 06
    Partly sunny
    74° 60°
  • Tue June 07
    Intermittent clouds
    79° 64°
  • Wed June 08
    Showers
    74° 64°
  • Thu June 09
    Thunderstorms
    71° 59°
  • Fri June 10
    Intermittent clouds
    78° 61°
  • Sat June 11
    Showers
    68° 58°
  • Sun June 12
    Showers
    72° 59°