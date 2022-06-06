Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Another mild, pleasant day. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Another dry, mild day is expected Tuesday across the Boston region before some much-needed rain arrives midweek.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Some inland spots could reach 80 degrees.

Rain is expected to arrive late Tuesday night. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 74° 60°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 64°

Wed Showers Showers 74° 64°

Thu Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 71° 59°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 78° 61°

Sat Showers Showers 68° 58°

Sun Showers Showers 72° 59° Down Arrow