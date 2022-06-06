Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Another dry, mild day is expected Tuesday across the Boston region before some much-needed rain arrives midweek.
Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Some inland spots could reach 80 degrees.
Rain is expected to arrive late Tuesday night. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday.
