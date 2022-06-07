Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Some much-needed rain will fall across the Boston region over the next couple of days.
Forecasters are calling for showers and possible thunderstorms to begin overnight and last through late morning or early afternoon on Wednesday.
Dry weather is expected Wednesday evening before showers return overnight lasting for much of the day on Thursday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.