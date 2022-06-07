Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Some much-needed rain arrives.

Boston Weather
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Some much-needed rain will fall across the Boston region over the next couple of days.

Forecasters are calling for showers and possible thunderstorms to begin overnight and last through late morning or early afternoon on Wednesday.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday evening before showers return overnight lasting for much of the day on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 07
    Intermittent clouds
    82° 64°
  • Wed June 08
    Showers
    77° 63°
  • Thu June 09
    Rain
    71° 59°
  • Fri June 10
    Partly sunny
    77° 61°
  • Sat June 11
    Mostly cloudy
    70° 61°
  • Sun June 12
    Mostly cloudy
    72° 59°
  • Mon June 13
    Mostly cloudy
    73° 60°