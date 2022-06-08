Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Rain, heavy at times. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Wet weather is in the forecast for much of the day on Thursday across the Boston region.

Rain arrives in the early morning with periods of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms possible, according to forecasters. Rain is expected to taper off during the afternoon.

Friday looks like a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 81° 63°

Thu Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 71° 59°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 78° 60°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 73° 61°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 72° 59°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 70° 60°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 73° 60° Down Arrow