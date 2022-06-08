Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Rain, heavy at times.

Boston Weather
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Wet weather is in the forecast for much of the day on Thursday across the Boston region.

Rain arrives in the early morning with periods of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms possible, according to forecasters. Rain is expected to taper off during the afternoon.

Friday looks like a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 08
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    81° 63°
  • Thu June 09
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    71° 59°
  • Fri June 10
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    78° 60°
  • Sat June 11
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    73° 61°
  • Sun June 12
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    72° 59°
  • Mon June 13
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    70° 60°
  • Tue June 14
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    73° 60°