Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Wet weather is in the forecast for much of the day on Thursday across the Boston region.
Rain arrives in the early morning with periods of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms possible, according to forecasters. Rain is expected to taper off during the afternoon.
Friday looks like a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
