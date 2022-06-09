Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Sunny skies and comfortable humidity levels. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Thursday’s muggy air departs overnight ahead of a beautiful day on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

More dry, comfortable weather is expected on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 82° 59°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 79° 61°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 77° 61°

Sun Showers Showers 72° 63°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 77° 63°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 74° 61°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 73° 59° Down Arrow