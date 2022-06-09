Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Thursday’s muggy air departs overnight ahead of a beautiful day on Friday.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
More dry, comfortable weather is expected on Saturday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.