Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Sunny skies and comfortable humidity levels.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Thursday’s muggy air departs overnight ahead of a beautiful day on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

More dry, comfortable weather is expected on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 09
    Showers
    82° 59°
  • Fri June 10
    Mostly sunny
    79° 61°
  • Sat June 11
    Mostly cloudy
    77° 61°
  • Sun June 12
    Showers
    72° 63°
  • Mon June 13
    Mostly cloudy
    77° 63°
  • Tue June 14
    Intermittent clouds
    74° 61°
  • Wed June 15
    Partly sunny
    73° 59°