Weather Next week's outlook: Rainy start brings much-needed showers, then sun

Gusty rain showers will kick off the week, offering some relief as Massachusetts continues to suffer from unusually dry conditions.

The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau predicts a “healthy dose” of rain showers to start after 4 p.m. Sunday, with around a quarter to a half-an-inch of rain expected.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of June 7, 84 percent of Massachusetts was considered “abnormally dry,” and nearly 30 percent of the state was still in a “moderate drought.” The monitor’s data shows a 10 percent increase in abnormal dryness across Massachusetts, with the arid conditions recently creeping further west. The prior week, only about 74 percent of the state was abnormally dry. There’s been no change to the moderate drought levels in the areas affected since May 31.

Boston, Metro West, the North Shore, and the South Shore are the regions considered to be in a moderate drought, while the Cape and the Islands, as well as Central and now Western Massachusetts, fall in the “abnormally dry” category.

The NWS Boston tweeted an optimistic outlook for rainy relief, saying: “The good news? Saturday looks dry! More good news? A healthy dose of rain looks to be on the way for the second half of the weekend. While many of us would prefer the rain to fall during the workweek, we can’t complain about that extra moisture for the lawns & gardens!”

Showers may continue into the early hours Monday, before giving way to a hot and sunny afternoon with a high near 83. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and sunny, with a high near 81 and 76, respectively. Another chance of showers comes on Thursday, with warmer temps creeping into the low-80s. Friday will be warmer, with a high near 86 and a 30 percent chance of rain.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts a 48 percent chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, June 18, with a high of 77. Sunday, June 19, will be cooler, with a high of 71 and also a 48 percent chance of thunderstorms.