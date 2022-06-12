Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Morning showers.

Boston Weather
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Monday starts out wet, but conditions will improve quickly.

Overnight showers will last into part of the morning, according to forecasters. Once they’re gone, partly cloudy skies and humid air are expected. Highs will reach the 70s near the coast and 80s inland.

Tuesday looks sunny and warm.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 12
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    78° 65°
  • Mon June 13
    Mostly cloudy
    80° 65°
  • Tue June 14
    Partly sunny
    78° 63°
  • Wed June 15
    Mostly sunny
    70° 59°
  • Thu June 16
    Intermittent clouds
    78° 67°
  • Fri June 17
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    83° 63°
  • Sat June 18
    Intermittent clouds
    72° 59°