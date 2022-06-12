Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Morning showers. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Monday starts out wet, but conditions will improve quickly.

Overnight showers will last into part of the morning, according to forecasters. Once they’re gone, partly cloudy skies and humid air are expected. Highs will reach the 70s near the coast and 80s inland.

Tuesday looks sunny and warm.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 78° 65°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 80° 65°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 63°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 70° 59°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 78° 67°

Fri Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 83° 63°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 72° 59° Down Arrow