Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Monday starts out wet, but conditions will improve quickly.
Overnight showers will last into part of the morning, according to forecasters. Once they’re gone, partly cloudy skies and humid air are expected. Highs will reach the 70s near the coast and 80s inland.
Tuesday looks sunny and warm.
