Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A stretch of dry, pleasant June weather continues on Tuesday across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for plentiful sunshine, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the 80s inland and 70s near the coast.
More sunshine is expected on Wednesday with highs in the 70s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Conversation
This discussion has ended. Please join elsewhere on Boston.com