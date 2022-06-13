Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

A sunny, pleasant day.

Boston Weather
Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of dry, pleasant June weather continues on Tuesday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for plentiful sunshine, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the 80s inland and 70s near the coast.

More sunshine is expected on Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 03
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    86° 65°
  • Mon July 04
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    82° 67°
  • Tue July 05
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    86° 69°
  • Wed July 06
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    77° 61°
  • Thu July 07
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    78° 65°
  • Fri July 08
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    81° 67°
  • Sat July 09
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    79° 65°

Conversation

This discussion has ended. Please join elsewhere on Boston.com