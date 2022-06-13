Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast A sunny, pleasant day. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A stretch of dry, pleasant June weather continues on Tuesday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for plentiful sunshine, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the 80s inland and 70s near the coast.

More sunshine is expected on Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 86° 65°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 82° 67°

Tue Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 86° 69°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 77° 61°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 65°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 81° 67°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 65° Down Arrow