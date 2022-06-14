Weather A super moon and planetary treat are in store, and cooler temperatures until heat on Friday Neal Macpherson and Robin Cody took a selfie with the almost-full moon on Monday evening at World's End in Hingham where hikers participated in a viewing hosted by The Trustees of Reservations. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe





Tuesday was glorious with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures were quite a bit above average, reaching into the 80s in many locations.

Tuesday evening will be very pleasant, and there are a couple of celestial happenings that are worth checking out.

The first and easiest is to watch the full moon rise this evening. This is the full strawberry moon, and you should be able to see a beautiful moonrise take place. This is also a so-called super moon, somewhat larger than is typical and perhaps noticeable by some. Temperatures will fall steadily and be down into the 60 degree range early Wednesday morning along with the continuation of the comfortable levels of humidity.

Advertisement:

The full strawberry moon will rise in the eastern sky this evening. – TIMEANDDATE.COM

Although Tuesday was the earliest sunrise of the year, Wednesday is also at 5:06 a.m. About an hour before this if you want to get up there’s another nighttime viewing opportunity.

Venus, Mars Jupiter, and Saturn are all aligned in the southeastern sky. If you have a really good view of the eastern horizon and especially if you use binoculars, you can see Mercury as well for a five-planet treat. This will be visible for several mornings when the sky is clear.

Mid-June mornings will offer a chance to see up to five planets in the east-southeastern sky. – EARTHSKY.ORG

Meanwhile, there’s a lot of heat building across the center portion of the country, with heat advisories and excessive heat warnings in place. We will briefly get a piece of that heat on Friday, but Wednesday will be cooler. A northeasterly wind will keep coastal locations from reaching much above 70 degrees and even inland areas will peak in the mid-70s.

Scores of counties from Florida to Michigan will have heat issues this week. – NOAA

Humidity will slowly increase on Thursday along with a blend of clouds and sunshine. There’s a chance for a few showers Thursday night and then we get our very warm to a hot day on Friday. Temperatures in the afternoon will reach near 90 degrees. Any rainfall will be light and insignificant.

Hot and humid weather will move in briefly on Friday. – WEATHERBELL

Another front will pass through to start the weekend. This system will usher in seasonably mild air for Saturday and Sunday with readings in the 70s. The weather will be ideal for the US Open finals, and if your dad is just an amateur golfer at one of the local courses he will also have great weather.

Advertisement: