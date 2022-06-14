Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Cooler, but very pleasant.

Boston Weather
Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Cooler but very pleasant weather is on tap for Wednesday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 70s in many spots.

Thursday looks like another pleasant day with slightly warmer high temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 14
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    81° 63°
  • Wed June 15
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    71° 59°
  • Thu June 16
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    77° 67°
  • Fri June 17
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    85° 63°
  • Sat June 18
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    69° 55°
  • Sun June 19
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    72° 56°
  • Mon June 20
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    75° 60°