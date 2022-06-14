Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Cooler but very pleasant weather is on tap for Wednesday across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 70s in many spots.
Thursday looks like another pleasant day with slightly warmer high temperatures.
