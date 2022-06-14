Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Cooler, but very pleasant. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Cooler but very pleasant weather is on tap for Wednesday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 70s in many spots.

Thursday looks like another pleasant day with slightly warmer high temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 81° 63°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 71° 59°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 77° 67°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 85° 63°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 69° 55°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 72° 56°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 60° Down Arrow