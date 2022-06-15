Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast A mix of sun and clouds. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Another pleasant mid-June day is expected on Thursday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the 70s. Winds will be gusty, especially during the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight and during the day on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 69° 60°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 73° 65°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 85° 63°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 55°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 68° 56°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 75° 60°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 76° 62° Down Arrow