Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

A mix of sun and clouds.

Boston Weather
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Another pleasant mid-June day is expected on Thursday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the 70s. Winds will be gusty, especially during the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight and during the day on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 15
    Intermittent clouds
    69° 60°
  • Thu June 16
    Intermittent clouds
    73° 65°
  • Fri June 17
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    85° 63°
  • Sat June 18
    Intermittent clouds
    70° 55°
  • Sun June 19
    Mostly sunny
    68° 56°
  • Mon June 20
    Partly sunny
    75° 60°
  • Tue June 21
    Mostly cloudy
    76° 62°