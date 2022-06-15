Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Another pleasant mid-June day is expected on Thursday across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the 70s. Winds will be gusty, especially during the afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight and during the day on Friday.
