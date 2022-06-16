Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Warm and muggy.

By Jack Pickell

The workweek is expected to wrap up with a warm, muggy day before cool weather settles in for the weekend.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, humid air, and highs in the 80s in many areas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.

Unseasonably cool weather is expected over the weekend with chances for showers Saturday night and Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 16
    Mostly cloudy
    74° 64°
  • Fri June 17
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    84° 63°
  • Sat June 18
    Intermittent clouds
    70° 55°
  • Sun June 19
    Showers
    64° 56°
  • Mon June 20
    Mostly sunny
    72° 57°
  • Tue June 21
    Mostly sunny
    76° 61°
  • Wed June 22
    Intermittent clouds
    72° 62°