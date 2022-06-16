Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Warm and muggy. Spectators watched near the 13th tee during Day One of the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The workweek is expected to wrap up with a warm, muggy day before cool weather settles in for the weekend.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, humid air, and highs in the 80s in many areas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.

Unseasonably cool weather is expected over the weekend with chances for showers Saturday night and Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 74° 64°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 84° 63°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 55°

Sun Showers Showers 64° 56°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 72° 57°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 76° 61°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 72° 62° Down Arrow