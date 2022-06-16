Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The workweek is expected to wrap up with a warm, muggy day before cool weather settles in for the weekend.
Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, humid air, and highs in the 80s in many areas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.
Unseasonably cool weather is expected over the weekend with chances for showers Saturday night and Sunday.
