Weather Next week: Dry and sunny with the possibility of a mid-week shower Temps will range in the high-70s to the high-80s, with little rain in sight. Early morning sun highlighted the sand on Pleasure Bay in South Boston.

The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau predicts a dry and sunny week starting Monday, with a touch of rain due mid-week and possibly next Saturday.

The pleasant forecast follows what’s expected to be an unseasonably cool and sprinkley Father’s Day on Sunday.

[Sunday/Monday] Periods of mainly light showers [for eastern MA] and cooler than normal temperatures to wrap up the weekend. Still cool, but becoming sunny for Monday #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/RjykBXyebn — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 18, 2022

According to the NWS, both Monday and Tuesday will be dry, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the high 70s on both days. There will be a 50 percent chance of rain on Wednesday morning, mainly before 10 a.m. Rain will give way to partly sunny skies midday Wednesday, with pleasant temps in the mid-70s.

The workweek will end hot and dry, with both Thursday and Friday expected to bring sunshine and highs in the low-80s.

Next weekend may bring some showers. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84, but the NWS forecasts a 30 percent chance of rain that day.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts next Sunday, June 26 will be warm and humid, with a high of 79.

There’s not much rain in the forecast for the rest of the month, even as most of the state grapples with abnormally dry conditions.

“Drier than average weather into early July is likely,” local meteorologist Dave Epstein tweeted Saturday.

Drier than average weather into early July is likely. pic.twitter.com/gCbyEBjhrj — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) June 18, 2022