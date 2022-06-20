Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston region will enjoy a pleasant day on Tuesday before unsettled weather arrives by midweek.
Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Coastal locations will be a bit cooler.
Rain is possible late Wednesday and on Thursday.
Also, if you’re up and about before sunrise this week, you’ll be able to look to the sky and view five planets.
