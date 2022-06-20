Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Dry, pleasant weather. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The Boston region will enjoy a pleasant day on Tuesday before unsettled weather arrives by midweek.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Coastal locations will be a bit cooler.

Rain is possible late Wednesday and on Thursday.

Also, if you’re up and about before sunrise this week, you’ll be able to look to the sky and view five planets.

For early risers this week…5 planets in the pre dawn sky! pic.twitter.com/ukywDLo316 — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) June 20, 2022

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 86° 65°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 83° 67°

Tue Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 76° 63°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 74° 61°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 65°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 81° 66°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 77° 62° Down Arrow