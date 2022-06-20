Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Dry, pleasant weather.

Boston Weather
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region will enjoy a pleasant day on Tuesday before unsettled weather arrives by midweek.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Coastal locations will be a bit cooler.

Rain is possible late Wednesday and on Thursday.

Also, if you’re up and about before sunrise this week, you’ll be able to look to the sky and view five planets.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 03
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    86° 65°
  • Mon July 04
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    83° 67°
  • Tue July 05
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    76° 63°
  • Wed July 06
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    74° 61°
  • Thu July 07
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    78° 65°
  • Fri July 08
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    81° 66°
  • Sat July 09
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    77° 62°

