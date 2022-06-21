Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Mostly cloudy and cool. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Cool, comfortable weather is expected for the second day of summer.

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, according to forecasters. There will be slight chances for scattered showers, but many areas could remain dry.

There will be better chances for rain Thursday and Thursday night.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 71° 58°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 68° 59°

Thu Showers Showers 72° 60°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 71° 61°

Sat Sunny Sunny 83° 66°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 85° 68°

Mon Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 77° 63°