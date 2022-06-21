Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Mostly cloudy and cool.

By Jack Pickell

Cool, comfortable weather is expected for the second day of summer.

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, according to forecasters. There will be slight chances for scattered showers, but many areas could remain dry.

There will be better chances for rain Thursday and Thursday night.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 21
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    71° 58°
  • Wed June 22
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    68° 59°
  • Thu June 23
    Showers
    Showers
    72° 60°
  • Fri June 24
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    71° 61°
  • Sat June 25
    Sunny
    Sunny
    83° 66°
  • Sun June 26
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    85° 68°
  • Mon June 27
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    77° 63°