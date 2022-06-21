Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Cool, comfortable weather is expected for the second day of summer.
Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, according to forecasters. There will be slight chances for scattered showers, but many areas could remain dry.
There will be better chances for rain Thursday and Thursday night.
