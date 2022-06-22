Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Partly cloudy and pleasant. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Another fairly cool, pleasant day is expected on Thursday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 70s. There will be chances for scattered showers.

Warmer weather is expected on Friday with sunny skies and highs in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 67° 58°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 72° 58°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 74° 61°

Sat Sunny Sunny 85° 66°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 85° 68°

Mon Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 78° 63°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 77° 62° Down Arrow