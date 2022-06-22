Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Another fairly cool, pleasant day is expected on Thursday across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 70s. There will be chances for scattered showers.
Warmer weather is expected on Friday with sunny skies and highs in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland.
