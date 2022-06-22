Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Partly cloudy and pleasant.

Boston Weather
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Another fairly cool, pleasant day is expected on Thursday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 70s. There will be chances for scattered showers.

Warmer weather is expected on Friday with sunny skies and highs in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 22
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    67° 58°
  • Thu June 23
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    72° 58°
  • Fri June 24
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    74° 61°
  • Sat June 25
    Sunny
    Sunny
    85° 66°
  • Sun June 26
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    85° 68°
  • Mon June 27
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    78° 63°
  • Tue June 28
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    77° 62°