Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast A warming trend begins.

A warming trend begins on Friday across the Boston region and continues through the weekend.

Forecasters expect morning fog and clouds to give way to more sunshine by afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 69° 58°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 75° 62°

Sat Sunny Sunny 83° 67°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 85° 68°

Mon Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 79° 63°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 77° 62°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 77° 62° Down Arrow