Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

A warming trend begins.

By Jack Pickell

A warming trend begins on Friday across the Boston region and continues through the weekend.

Forecasters expect morning fog and clouds to give way to more sunshine by afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 23
    Rain
    69° 58°
  • Fri June 24
    Intermittent clouds
    75° 62°
  • Sat June 25
    Sunny
    83° 67°
  • Sun June 26
    Partly sunny
    85° 68°
  • Mon June 27
    Thunderstorms
    79° 63°
  • Tue June 28
    Mostly cloudy
    77° 62°
  • Wed June 29
    Mostly sunny
    77° 62°