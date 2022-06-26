Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Rain, heavy at times.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

Some much-needed rain is expected across the Boston area on Monday.

Forecasters expect rain showers to begin during the morning. There will be chances for thunderstorms and periods of heavy rainfall throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Tuesday looks pleasant with partly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 03
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    86° 65°
  • Mon July 04
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    83° 67°
  • Tue July 05
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    76° 63°
  • Wed July 06
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    74° 61°
  • Thu July 07
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    78° 65°
  • Fri July 08
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    81° 66°
  • Sat July 09
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    77° 62°

