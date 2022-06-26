Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Some much-needed rain is expected across the Boston area on Monday.
Forecasters expect rain showers to begin during the morning. There will be chances for thunderstorms and periods of heavy rainfall throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Tuesday looks pleasant with partly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the 70s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Conversation
This discussion has ended. Please join elsewhere on Boston.com