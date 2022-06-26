Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Rain, heavy at times. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Some much-needed rain is expected across the Boston area on Monday.

Forecasters expect rain showers to begin during the morning. There will be chances for thunderstorms and periods of heavy rainfall throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Tuesday looks pleasant with partly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 86° 65°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 83° 67°

Tue Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 76° 63°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 74° 61°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 65°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 81° 66°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 77° 62° Down Arrow