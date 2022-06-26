Weather Showers roll in Monday, followed by sun and clear skies Seasonal summer weather is due as Massachusetts gears up for the Fourth of July. A Bostonian soaks up the sun at Mirabella Pool in the North End on June 25, 2022. It was the pool’s opening day this summer with temperatures reaching the high 80’s. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Next week starts with showers and thunderstorms, then becomes sunny and pleasant, with temperatures rising into the low 90s by Friday.

The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau forecasts a rainy Monday, with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Summerlike temperatures and humidity arrive this weekend with the hottest day being Sunday. Dry weather is also expected this weekend. A cold front will bring a period of showers Monday into Monday evening with locally heavy rainfall possible #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/M0WvrtDeyH — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 24, 2022

Monday will have a high near 80 and a little wind — up to 15 mph. Monday night will cool down to about 60 degrees with a 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m.

Monday’s cool-down follows what was likely to be a hot, muggy weekend. As of Friday, the Boston area has not hit 90 degrees.

According to local meteorologist Mike Wankum, by this time last year, there were 11 days with temps in the 90s. Last year saw a total of 24 days that reached the 90s threshold — the average is 14 days per year.

Advertisement:

“Last year we had hit 90 11 times by the end of June. So far this year we’ve had none. Maybe we’ll get our first 90+ this weekend,” he tweeted.

Last year we had hit 90 11 times by the end of June. So far this year we've had none. Maybe we'll get our first 90+ this weekend. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/IGRGbq5IfO — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) June 25, 2022

According to the NWS, no more rain is due for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 76; Wednesday will be similar, with temps ticking up to the low 80s.

“If you’re starting a vacation this weekend, you’re in luck. Looking great through most of next week. Just some passing showers/downpours Monday. But gardeners will need the hoses,” tweeted WBZ Meteorologist Eric Fisher.

If you're starting a vacation this weekend, you're in luck. Looking great through most of next week. Just some passing showers/downpours Monday. But gardeners will need the hoses. #wbz pic.twitter.com/7AulJqNuYl — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) June 23, 2022

Temperatures continue to climb a bit by the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will both be sunny, with a high of 86 and 91, respectively.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather Boston forecasts next weekend will be mostly clear but humid, with a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, July 2. July 4 looks to be clear and around 80 degrees.