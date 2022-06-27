Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and pleasant.

Boston Weather
Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

After a gloomy Monday across the Boston region, pleasant, seasonable weather returns on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A sea breeze could keep things cooler along the coast.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny with highs again in the 70s and 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 27
    Thunderstorms
    77° 62°
  • Tue June 28
    Partly sunny
    78° 63°
  • Wed June 29
    Mostly sunny
    80° 65°
  • Thu June 30
    Partly sunny
    82° 66°
  • Fri July 01
    Intermittent clouds
    92° 70°
  • Sat July 02
    Thunderstorms
    85° 68°
  • Sun July 03
    Intermittent clouds
    80° 64°