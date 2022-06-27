Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
After a gloomy Monday across the Boston region, pleasant, seasonable weather returns on Tuesday.
Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A sea breeze could keep things cooler along the coast.
Wednesday looks mostly sunny with highs again in the 70s and 80s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.