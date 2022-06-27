Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Partly sunny and pleasant. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

After a gloomy Monday across the Boston region, pleasant, seasonable weather returns on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A sea breeze could keep things cooler along the coast.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny with highs again in the 70s and 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 77° 62°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 63°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 80° 65°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 82° 66°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 92° 70°

Sat Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 85° 68°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 80° 64° Down Arrow