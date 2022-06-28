Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Sunny and warm. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

Pleasant, but increasingly warm weather is expected for the remainder of the workweek.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the 80s. A sea breeze may keep coastal areas a bit cooler.

Thursday looks partly sunny and slightly warmer, then highs on Friday could reach into the 90s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 76° 64°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 82° 66°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 84° 66°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 94° 72°

Sat Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 85° 68°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 80° 64°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 79° 64°