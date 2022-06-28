Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Pleasant, but increasingly warm weather is expected for the remainder of the workweek.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the 80s. A sea breeze may keep coastal areas a bit cooler.
Thursday looks partly sunny and slightly warmer, then highs on Friday could reach into the 90s.
