Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Sunny and warm.

Boston Weather
Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Pleasant, but increasingly warm weather is expected for the remainder of the workweek.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the 80s. A sea breeze may keep coastal areas a bit cooler.

Thursday looks partly sunny and slightly warmer, then highs on Friday could reach into the 90s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 28
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    76° 64°
  • Wed June 29
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    82° 66°
  • Thu June 30
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    84° 66°
  • Fri July 01
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    94° 72°
  • Sat July 02
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    85° 68°
  • Sun July 03
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    80° 64°
  • Mon July 04
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    79° 64°