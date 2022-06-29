Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast A sunny, warm day. Children picked berries at Wards Berry Farm in Sharon. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The weather is expected to get warmer as the workweek winds down across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for plenty of sunshine on Thursday with highs around 80 degrees.

Friday will feel like a beach day with partly sunny skies and highs in the 90s in many spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 78° 65°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 81° 67°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 91° 72°

Sat Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 83° 68°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 83° 64°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 82° 65°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 81° 63° Down Arrow