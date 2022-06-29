Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

A sunny, warm day.

Boston Weather
Children picked berries at Wards Berry Farm in Sharon. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The weather is expected to get warmer as the workweek winds down across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for plenty of sunshine on Thursday with highs around 80 degrees.

Friday will feel like a beach day with partly sunny skies and highs in the 90s in many spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  Today June 29
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    78° 65°
  Thu June 30
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    81° 67°
  Fri July 01
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    91° 72°
  Sat July 02
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    83° 68°
  Sun July 03
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    83° 64°
  Mon July 04
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    82° 65°
  Tue July 05
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    81° 63°