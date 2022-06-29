Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The weather is expected to get warmer as the workweek winds down across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for plenty of sunshine on Thursday with highs around 80 degrees.
Friday will feel like a beach day with partly sunny skies and highs in the 90s in many spots.
