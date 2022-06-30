Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

A hot, muggy day.

John Tlumackii/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

July will arrive with a hot, muggy day across the Boston region.

Friday will feature partly cloudy skies, humid air, and high temperatures reaching the 90s in many locations, according to forecasters.

Showers and thunderstorms are possibly on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 30
    Partly sunny
    82° 66°
  • Fri July 01
    Intermittent clouds
    91° 72°
  • Sat July 02
    Thunderstorms
    83° 68°
  • Sun July 03
    Mostly sunny
    83° 64°
  • Mon July 04
    Partly sunny
    83° 65°
  • Tue July 05
    Intermittent clouds
    78° 63°
  • Wed July 06
    Partly sunny
    77° 62°