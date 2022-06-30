Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
July will arrive with a hot, muggy day across the Boston region.
Friday will feature partly cloudy skies, humid air, and high temperatures reaching the 90s in many locations, according to forecasters.
Showers and thunderstorms are possibly on Saturday.
