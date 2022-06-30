Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast A hot, muggy day. John Tlumackii/The Boston Globe

July will arrive with a hot, muggy day across the Boston region.

Friday will feature partly cloudy skies, humid air, and high temperatures reaching the 90s in many locations, according to forecasters.

Showers and thunderstorms are possibly on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 82° 66°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 91° 72°

Sat Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 83° 68°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 83° 64°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 83° 65°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 78° 63°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 77° 62° Down Arrow