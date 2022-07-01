Weather

What meteorologists are saying about the potential for ‘severe’ storms on Saturday

“Not a washout but a day to be weather aware.”

Afternoon thunderstorms caused pedestrians to scurry on Atlantic Avenue, even with their shoes off on July 31, 2019. Jonathan Wiggs/ Boston Globe, File

By Dialynn Dwyer

Hot weather is on tap Friday to kick off the July 4th weekend, but forecasters are warning that Massachusetts could see severe weather of a different variety on Saturday.

A cold front is predicted to bring strong to severe thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening hours, the National Weather Service is forecasting.

With the potential for damaging winds impacting the area, the meteorologists said it’s best to keep an eye on the forecast to see how your outdoor holiday plans should be adjusted. 

Below, what local meteorologists are saying about the potentially severe weather and its impacts so far:

NWS Boston: ‘The main threats will be damaging winds and isolated large hail.’

Tevin Wooten, NBC10 Boston: ‘We’re watching the potential for severe storms on Saturday as a cold front sweeps across the region.’

Chris Lambert, WHDH: ‘Storms that develop in the afternoon could locally be strong/severe with damaging wind gusts.’

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘Could bring periods of heavy rain, gusty (possibly damaging) wind, and even hail.’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Not a washout but a day to be weather aware.’