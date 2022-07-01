What meteorologists are saying about the potential for ‘severe’ storms on Saturday

Newsletter Signup
Hot weather is on tap Friday to kick off the July 4th weekend, but forecasters are warning that Massachusetts could see severe weather of a different variety on Saturday.
A cold front is predicted to bring strong to severe thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening hours, the National Weather Service is forecasting.
With the potential for damaging winds impacting the area, the meteorologists said it’s best to keep an eye on the forecast to see how your outdoor holiday plans should be adjusted.
Below, what local meteorologists are saying about the potentially severe weather and its impacts so far:
