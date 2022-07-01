Weather What meteorologists are saying about the potential for ‘severe’ storms on Saturday “Not a washout but a day to be weather aware.” Afternoon thunderstorms caused pedestrians to scurry on Atlantic Avenue, even with their shoes off on July 31, 2019. Jonathan Wiggs/ Boston Globe, File

Hot weather is on tap Friday to kick off the July 4th weekend, but forecasters are warning that Massachusetts could see severe weather of a different variety on Saturday.

A cold front is predicted to bring strong to severe thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening hours, the National Weather Service is forecasting.

[Independence Day Weekend Outlook] Turns very warm & humid on Friday. A strong cold front then moves in on Saturday with potential for multiple periods of showers & storms, a few strong to severe. Sunday & Monday looking seasonably warm, less humid and dry. pic.twitter.com/1xv1UqjrFj — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 30, 2022

With the potential for damaging winds impacting the area, the meteorologists said it’s best to keep an eye on the forecast to see how your outdoor holiday plans should be adjusted.

Below, what local meteorologists are saying about the potentially severe weather and its impacts so far:

NWS Boston: ‘The main threats will be damaging winds and isolated large hail.’

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday afternoon and evening, some of which may be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and isolated large hail. Keep an eye on the forecast as we approach the holiday weekend! ⛈️ https://t.co/aqcnsXbggc pic.twitter.com/Z6osID15tR — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 30, 2022

Tevin Wooten, NBC10 Boston: ‘We’re watching the potential for severe storms on Saturday as a cold front sweeps across the region.’

#4thofJulyWeekend could get dicey. We're watching the potential for severe storms on Saturday as a cold front sweeps across the region. Lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible across Southern #NewEngland. #Boston pic.twitter.com/XDb4csOmMX — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) June 30, 2022

Chris Lambert, WHDH: ‘Storms that develop in the afternoon could locally be strong/severe with damaging wind gusts.’

Slight risk of severe storms tomorrow… strong winds and downpours the main concerns. pic.twitter.com/f9XmdO96za — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 1, 2022

Storms that develop in the afternoon could locally be strong/severe with damaging wind gusts. pic.twitter.com/35yNF6ZfRu — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 1, 2022

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘Could bring periods of heavy rain, gusty (possibly damaging) wind, and even hail.’

Firing up some storms tomorrow. Could bring periods of heavy rain, gusty (possibly damaging) wind, and even hail. This dampens our BBQ plans and likely forces us inside. But we won't wait long to get back out! Sunday and Monday looking clearer. pic.twitter.com/Q14WfxVGXB — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) July 1, 2022

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Not a washout but a day to be weather aware.’

STORMY SATURDAY…

Showers and t-storms could impact outdoor plans Saturday. Not a washout but a day to be weather aware. Morning sct'd showers will end with a lull late AM/midday. Another round in the afternoon/evening could be strong to severe with wind and lightning #WCVB pic.twitter.com/BU2W4XxK7j — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) July 1, 2022