Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Clouds, a bit more humid.

By Jack Pickell

After a picture-perfect Fourth of July, Tuesday looks cloudier and a bit muggier.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 80s. Humidity will be higher than on Monday, but still fairly comfortable.

Showers are possible Tuesday evening and overnight. Wednesday’s highs will be in the 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 04
    Mostly cloudy
    85° 68°
  • Tue July 05
    Intermittent clouds
    82° 70°
  • Wed July 06
    Mostly cloudy
    82° 64°
  • Thu July 07
    Partly sunny
    78° 65°
  • Fri July 08
    Cloudy
    78° 67°
  • Sat July 09
    Mostly cloudy
    75° 62°
  • Sun July 10
    Mostly sunny
    77° 63°