Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

After a picture-perfect Fourth of July, Tuesday looks cloudier and a bit muggier.
Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 80s. Humidity will be higher than on Monday, but still fairly comfortable.
Showers are possible Tuesday evening and overnight. Wednesday’s highs will be in the 80s.
