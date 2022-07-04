Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Clouds, a bit more humid. People cheer as they attend the reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Old State House as part of the City of Boston’s 246th Independence Day Celebration. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

After a picture-perfect Fourth of July, Tuesday looks cloudier and a bit muggier.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 80s. Humidity will be higher than on Monday, but still fairly comfortable.

Showers are possible Tuesday evening and overnight. Wednesday’s highs will be in the 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 85° 68°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 82° 70°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 82° 64°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 65°

Fri Cloudy Cloudy 78° 67°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 75° 62°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 77° 63° Down Arrow