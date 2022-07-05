Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Dry and very pleasant early July weather is on tap for the next couple of days across the Boston region.
Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and high temperatures in the low 80s, according to forecasters.
Thursday looks partly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 70s.
