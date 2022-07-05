Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Dry, pleasant weather.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

Dry and very pleasant early July weather is on tap for the next couple of days across the Boston region.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and high temperatures in the low 80s, according to forecasters.

Thursday looks partly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 05
    Showers
    80° 69°
  • Wed July 06
    Intermittent clouds
    84° 65°
  • Thu July 07
    Partly sunny
    79° 66°
  • Fri July 08
    Thunderstorms
    77° 64°
  • Sat July 09
    Mostly sunny
    75° 60°
  • Sun July 10
    Mostly sunny
    77° 63°
  • Mon July 11
    Intermittent clouds
    81° 64°