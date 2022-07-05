Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Dry, pleasant weather. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Dry and very pleasant early July weather is on tap for the next couple of days across the Boston region.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and high temperatures in the low 80s, according to forecasters.

Thursday looks partly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 80° 69°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 84° 65°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 79° 66°

Fri Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 77° 64°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 60°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 77° 63°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 81° 64° Down Arrow