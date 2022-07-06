Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and comfortable.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Great weather continues on Thursday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies and comfortable humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the 70s near the coast and 80s inland.

Similar temperatures are expected on Friday with chances for showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 06
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    84° 66°
  • Thu July 07
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    76° 65°
  • Fri July 08
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    81° 66°
  • Sat July 09
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    75° 60°
  • Sun July 10
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    77° 63°
  • Mon July 11
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    84° 66°
  • Tue July 12
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    84° 70°