Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Partly sunny and comfortable. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Great weather continues on Thursday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies and comfortable humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the 70s near the coast and 80s inland.

Similar temperatures are expected on Friday with chances for showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 84° 66°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 76° 65°

Fri Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 81° 66°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 60°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 77° 63°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 84° 66°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 84° 70° Down Arrow