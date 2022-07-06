Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Great weather continues on Thursday across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies and comfortable humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the 70s near the coast and 80s inland.
Similar temperatures are expected on Friday with chances for showers.
