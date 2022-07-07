Here’s the forecast for Friday

Newsletter Signup
Boston’s stretch of pleasant weather continues Friday, with highs expected in the mid 80s. Forecasters are calling for clear skies in the morning with some cloud cover rolling in by the afternoon.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s ahead of a more mild Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.
