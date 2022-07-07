Weather

Here’s the forecast for Friday

By Boston.com Staff

Boston’s stretch of pleasant weather continues Friday, with highs expected in the mid 80s. Forecasters are calling for clear skies in the morning with some cloud cover rolling in by the afternoon.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 07
    Intermittent clouds
    76° 65°
  • Fri July 08
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    84° 67°
  • Sat July 09
    Mostly sunny
    75° 60°
  • Sun July 10
    Mostly sunny
    78° 63°
  • Mon July 11
    Intermittent clouds
    87° 68°
  • Tue July 12
    Mostly cloudy
    86° 70°
  • Wed July 13
    Cloudy
    88° 70°

Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s ahead of a more mild Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.