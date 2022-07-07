Weather Here’s the forecast for Friday

Boston’s stretch of pleasant weather continues Friday, with highs expected in the mid 80s. Forecasters are calling for clear skies in the morning with some cloud cover rolling in by the afternoon.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 76° 65°

Fri Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 84° 67°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 60°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 78° 63°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 87° 68°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 86° 70°

Wed Cloudy Cloudy 88° 70° Down Arrow

Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s ahead of a more mild Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.