Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Sunny and comfortable.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

More beautiful, comfortable weather is expected on Monday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for a sunny day with comfortable humidity levels and high temperatures in the 80s.

Tuesday will see increasing humidity and chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 10
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    75° 63°
  • Mon July 11
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    86° 68°
  • Tue July 12
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    87° 72°
  • Wed July 13
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    87° 69°
  • Thu July 14
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    79° 65°
  • Fri July 15
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    79° 65°
  • Sat July 16
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    82° 69°