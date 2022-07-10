Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
More beautiful, comfortable weather is expected on Monday across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for a sunny day with comfortable humidity levels and high temperatures in the 80s.
Tuesday will see increasing humidity and chances for showers and thunderstorms.
