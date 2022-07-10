Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Sunny and comfortable. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

More beautiful, comfortable weather is expected on Monday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for a sunny day with comfortable humidity levels and high temperatures in the 80s.

Tuesday will see increasing humidity and chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 63°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 86° 68°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 87° 72°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 87° 69°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 65°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 79° 65°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 82° 69° Down Arrow