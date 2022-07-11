Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Warm and humid.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

Warm, muggy air moves into the Boston region on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies, high humidity, and temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms, but those could be limited to the western part of the state.

Wednesday looks hot and humid as well.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 11
    Partly sunny
    87° 68°
  • Tue July 12
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    86° 70°
  • Wed July 13
    Partly sunny
    87° 69°
  • Thu July 14
    Intermittent clouds
    79° 65°
  • Fri July 15
    Intermittent clouds
    77° 65°
  • Sat July 16
    Intermittent clouds
    82° 69°
  • Sun July 17
    Intermittent clouds
    86° 68°