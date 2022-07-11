Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Warm, muggy air moves into the Boston region on Tuesday.
Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies, high humidity, and temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms, but those could be limited to the western part of the state.
Wednesday looks hot and humid as well.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.