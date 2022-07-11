Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Warm and humid. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Warm, muggy air moves into the Boston region on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies, high humidity, and temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms, but those could be limited to the western part of the state.

Wednesday looks hot and humid as well.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 87° 68°

Tue Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 86° 70°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 87° 69°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 65°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 77° 65°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 82° 69°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 86° 68° Down Arrow