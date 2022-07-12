Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston region is in for a nice mid-July day on Wednesday.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs reaching the upper 80s in many spots. Sea breezes could keep things cooler along the coast.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday.
