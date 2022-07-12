Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Sunny and warm with lower humidity.

Boston Weather
Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region is in for a nice mid-July day on Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs reaching the upper 80s in many spots. Sea breezes could keep things cooler along the coast.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 12
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    89° 70°
  • Wed July 13
    Partly sunny
    86° 68°
  • Thu July 14
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    79° 65°
  • Fri July 15
    Intermittent clouds
    77° 65°
  • Sat July 16
    Partly sunny
    82° 69°
  • Sun July 17
    Partly sunny
    86° 70°
  • Mon July 18
    Mostly cloudy
    84° 70°