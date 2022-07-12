Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Sunny and warm with lower humidity. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

The Boston region is in for a nice mid-July day on Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs reaching the upper 80s in many spots. Sea breezes could keep things cooler along the coast.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 89° 70°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 86° 68°

Thu Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 79° 65°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 77° 65°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 82° 69°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 86° 70°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 84° 70° Down Arrow