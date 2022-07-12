Weather What to know about the severe thunderstorms in the forecast for Mass. “It will be very warm and humid today.” Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Heat and humidity are in the forecast for Massachusetts on Tuesday, and meteorologists are warning that in some parts of the state, those temperatures will turn to some potentially severe weather as a cold front moves in.

The National Weather Service is predicting that through the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Then, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across parts of southern New England between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., with the risk highest across western and northwestern Massachusetts.

“It will be very warm and humid today,” the service wrote. “A cold front approaches late this afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms; some of which may be strong to severe mainly across western Massachusetts with a weakening trend further southeast.”

The main impact from the severe weather is expected to be damaging wind gusts, but the forecasters aren’t ruling out the possibility of some areas seeing “large hail.”

[Severe Weather Potential] There is the potential for a few strong-severe t-storms entering west and especially northwest MA after 3 or 4 pm this afternoon. Main threat is localized strong to damaging wind gusts. The activity will tend to weaken as it moves southeast. pic.twitter.com/qdJs06xDaV — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 12, 2022

“There still is a threat for severe weather into parts of central/northern MA and CT albeit lower than northwest MA,” forecasters wrote. “The activity should weaken considerably on approach to the Boston to Providence corridor.”

[Approximate Radar Simulation Tuesday] Very warm & humid on Tue. A few strong to severe t-storms are possible after 3 or 4 pm with the greatest risk across northwest and western MA. Potential diminishes further southeast with the main threat being localized damaging wind gusts. pic.twitter.com/4oY2FH3Pyv — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 12, 2022

Dry weather is expected to return Wednesday, but meteorologists are predicting that another round of showers and thunderstorms could arrive Thursday.