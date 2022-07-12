What to know about the severe thunderstorms in the forecast for Mass.

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Heat and humidity are in the forecast for Massachusetts on Tuesday, and meteorologists are warning that in some parts of the state, those temperatures will turn to some potentially severe weather as a cold front moves in.
The National Weather Service is predicting that through the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Then, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across parts of southern New England between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., with the risk highest across western and northwestern Massachusetts.
“It will be very warm and humid today,” the service wrote. “A cold front approaches late this afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms; some of which may be strong to severe mainly across western Massachusetts with a weakening trend further southeast.”
The main impact from the severe weather is expected to be damaging wind gusts, but the forecasters aren’t ruling out the possibility of some areas seeing “large hail.”
“There still is a threat for severe weather into parts of central/northern MA and CT albeit lower than northwest MA,” forecasters wrote. “The activity should weaken considerably on approach to the Boston to Providence corridor.”
Dry weather is expected to return Wednesday, but meteorologists are predicting that another round of showers and thunderstorms could arrive Thursday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.