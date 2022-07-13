Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Chances for showers and thunderstorms. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Some rain is in the forecast for Thursday before beautiful weather arrives on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for morning showers to give way to clearing skies for part of the day. It will be muggy with highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Friday looks great with partly sunny skies, lower humidity and highs in the 70s near the coast and 80s inland.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 87° 68°

Thu Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 78° 65°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 65°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 84° 69°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 88° 72°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 88° 72°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 86° 72° Down Arrow