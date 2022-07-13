Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

Some rain is in the forecast for Thursday before beautiful weather arrives on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for morning showers to give way to clearing skies for part of the day. It will be muggy with highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Friday looks great with partly sunny skies, lower humidity and highs in the 70s near the coast and 80s inland.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  Today July 13
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    87° 68°
  Thu July 14
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    78° 65°
  Fri July 15
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    79° 65°
  Sat July 16
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    84° 69°
  Sun July 17
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    88° 72°
  Mon July 18
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    88° 72°
  Tue July 19
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    86° 72°