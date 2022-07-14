Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The workweek comes to an end with a spectacular mid-July day, and that great weather will last into a portion of the weekend.
Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine on Friday with comfortable humidity and highs in the 80s. A sea breeze will keep it cooler near the coast.
Similar weather is expected on Saturday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.