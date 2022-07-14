Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Sunny and comfortable.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

The workweek comes to an end with a spectacular mid-July day, and that great weather will last into a portion of the weekend.

Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine on Friday with comfortable humidity and highs in the 80s. A sea breeze will keep it cooler near the coast.

Similar weather is expected on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 14
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    78° 65°
  • Fri July 15
    Mostly sunny
    80° 66°
  • Sat July 16
    Partly sunny
    83° 69°
  • Sun July 17
    Intermittent clouds
    88° 72°
  • Mon July 18
    Cloudy
    84° 72°
  • Tue July 19
    Partly sunny
    88° 71°
  • Wed July 20
    Intermittent clouds
    91° 73°