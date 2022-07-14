Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Sunny and comfortable. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The workweek comes to an end with a spectacular mid-July day, and that great weather will last into a portion of the weekend.

Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine on Friday with comfortable humidity and highs in the 80s. A sea breeze will keep it cooler near the coast.

Similar weather is expected on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 78° 65°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 80° 66°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 83° 69°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 88° 72°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 84° 72°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 88° 71°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 91° 73° Down Arrow